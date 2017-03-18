Alan Hallman, a longtime Progressive Conservative operative who was expelled from the party in January, was arrested Friday night near the PC leadership convention in downtown Calgary.

According to Calgary police, officers were called to the Telus Convention Centre just after 11 p.m.

Hallman was detained by security prior to police arriving at the scene. He was arrested and charged with "common assault," police said.

Hallman was released from custody with a promise to appear.

RAW VIDEO: Aftermath of Alan Hallman altercation. Security guard describes incident to police https://t.co/y2W9mNI5jy #ableg #pcldr — @ProgressAlberta

In a statement, a spokesperson for Hallman acknowledged the former PC organizer was involved in an altercation "at or near the PC leadership convention."

"Hallman regrets any inconvenience or upset that may have resulted from this incident. However, he commits to full cooperation with all involved to ensure speedy and appropriate resolution to this matter," the statement said.

Worked for Kenney campaign before suspension

Before he was suspended from the party on Jan. 15, Hallman worked as a "field organizer" for Jason Kenney's leadership campaign.

Hallman was informed of his suspension in an email from Katherine O'Neill, the president of PC Alberta, who said the decision stemmed from comments he made on social media directed towards two Progressive Conservative Association of Alberta members.

Along with a year-old suspension, Hallman was also barred from attending all PCAA events and was forbidden from using any PCAA data, including membership lists and leadership data.