The Calgary Airport Authority has been criticized after it relocated some disabled parking bays that were converted to more lucrative "Lexus-only" spaces.

It received a complaint after a family with access needs pulled into the short-term section of the parkade to find five accessible parking spaces they usually use were gone.

The airport sold the space to Lexus so it could paint its logo on the floor and allow its customers to enjoy the prime location exclusively.

Calgary Airport Authority spokesperson Jody Moseley says the airport is always looking for new ways to create revenue. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

Calgary Airport Authority spokesperson Jody Moseley says selling the bays as advertising space to the luxury car brand will make the airport some money.

"We're always looking at different ways to diversify our revenue stream," she said.

Moseley says not providing alternative accessible spaces simultaneously was just a case of bad timing.

"I think it was one of those communication fails, from the YYC perspective," she said.

"We really were in the process of moving and accommodating the new advertising space at the same time, but what we really should have done is let them know in advance that this was happening."

The airport sold parking spaces near the doors to Lexus so the company's customers can enjoy the prime location. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

Moseley says the airport has now increased the number of accessible parking spaces in that part of the parkade.

Crews spent the weekend painting the new bays and putting up new signs.

Airport customer Dustin Stroh says it seems like a waste of space.

"If they're taking handicap spots, you'd think they'd have replaced them first. And they're all empty right where there could be five spots where somebody needs wheelchair access," he said.