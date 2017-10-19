Alberta RCMP are hoping to locate the owner of an urn that was found at an Airdrie car wash.

On Monday, a resident spotted a small, light-coloured wooden box in the trash at the car wash.

Recognizing the importance of what they found, the Good Samaritan brought it in to the RCMP in the hopes of returning it to its owner.

The urn has the name "Emmitt" engraved on a small black plate. Anyone wishing to claim the urn can contact Const. Samantha Hennessy at (403) 945-7200.