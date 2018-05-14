Shooting and 'high risk' arrests in Airdrie lead to charges against 18-year-old

An 18-year-old man faces numerous criminal charges after a shooting incident in Airdrie on Saturday that RCMP say appears to be related to an altercation at a house party.

Police were called to the Kings Heights area in southeast Airdrie at around 10:45 p.m. after four shots were fired from point blank range at a black Lincoln SUV, Mounties said in a release Monday.

"The Lincoln SUV immediately took off from the area and headed northbound through Airdrie towards Highland Park Boulevard with the suspect vehicle, a white Mercedes SUV, giving chase," RCMP said.

Police caught up with both vehicles and cornered them near the Cam Clark Ford dealership, where officers conducted what RCMP described as a high-risk vehicle arrest.

RCMP say this pistol was found after the shooting incident. (RCMP)

A loaded firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was found in a ditch not far from where the vehicles were stopped.

Police arrested 10 people, seven of them youths, all of whom were known to each other, RCMP said.

They were all from Calgary and had been at a party in the nearby Ravenswood area. Police say the shooting was targeted and none of the people involved have any known gang connections.

Jaskaran Singh Sidhu, 18, of Calgary was charged with six firearms offences including discharging a firearm with intent to wound, maim or disfigure and careless use of a firearm.

He is set to appear in provincial court in Airdrie on June 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers.