RCMP arrest 10 people after shots fired in Airdrie

Ten people were arrested in Airdrie after multiple gunshots were fired in the Kings Heights community Saturday night.

Police were called to the Kingsmere Cove area in southeast Airdrie at around 10:45 p.m. for reports of multiple shots being fired.

Police found a black Lincoln and white Mercedes chasing each other and cornered them near the Cam Clark Ford dealership. Police then conducted a high-risk vehicle arrest.

"It was a quick, short pursuit. And by high-risk obviously the members on scene believed there to be firearms in the vehicle so special tactics were used to remove those people and arrest them from their vehicles," said Const. Dan Martin with Airdrie RCMP.

Ten people from the two vehicles were arrested without incident. One person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

RCMP say no bystanders were hurt.

No weapons were found in the two vehicles but a loaded gun was found in a ditch during a search of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers.