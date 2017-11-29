RCMP in Airdrie, Alta., are investigating a road rage incident involving an elderly driver who was assaulted and knocked unconscious on Highway 72 in Rocky View County.

Police say an elderly man was driving east on Highway 72, northeast of Calgary, about 5 p.m. Tuesday, when he was passed by a Chevy Silverado 1500, which started driving erratically in front of him. This included doing "brake checks," which is when a driver slams on the brakes without warning.

The elderly driver pulled to the side of the road and stopped, hoping the other driver would continue on.

Instead, the other driver reversed his truck and got out, trying to start a confrontation.

He then assaulted the elderly man, knocking him unconscious, police said.

The suspect is described as about 55 years old, five foot seven and weighing about 200 pounds. He had a long grey/brown beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie rural RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.