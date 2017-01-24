Changes are coming to curbside garbage collection in Airdrie, Alta., that will force residents to be more transparent about what they throw away.

By 2018, only one bag per household will be permitted, and it will have to be clear plastic.

The city is also introducing curbside blue bin recycling in April.

The clear bag mandate is meant to keep people aware of what they throw out — to prevent cans and bottles from going to the dump, according to waste management officials in the city of around 62,000 people just north of Calgary.

But Carolyne Christie, who runs Kick It To the Curb Recycling, says clear trash bags could be unsightly and embarrassing for residents.

"When your child has had an accident and has just ruined a pair of underpants, for example, does the whole neighbourhood need to see that?" she said.

The collection changes stem from upcoming regulations that, by 2018, will ban all paper and cardboard from Calgary landfills, which is where Airdrie's waste is sent.

Airdrie city leaders hope the use of clear garbage bags will help reduce the amount of waste being sent to the landfill. (CBC)

According to the City of Airdrie website, clear bags are a way the city can ensure banned items will not be heading to the dump.

While many are cheering the arrival of curbside recycling, some residents, like Maria Keibel, say the clear bag approach feels a bit like Big Brother.

"I just want people to assume that I'm a good, law-abiding citizen who's going to do the right thing — without someone checking over my shoulder to make sure," she said.

The switch to clear trash bags has proven successful in several Canadian cities.

The Halifax Regional Municipality switched to clear bags in 2015, and earlier this year, the municipality reported that 24 per cent less garbage had made its way into landfills since the bags were introduced.

Airdrie Coun. Allan Hunter says he's been hearing a lot of criticism about the new rules and is working to see some changes made before the new curbside collection plan goes into action.

"Sometimes we make missteps, or we miss things, or have unintended consequences, and this is one of those," he said.

Hunter is hoping councillors will amend the plan and actually consider a move that is less transparent.