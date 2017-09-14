An intoxicated man wielding a stolen hockey stick is facing several charges of mischief and causing a disturbance after being arrested in Airdrie Wednesday night.

RCMP say they received multiple calls about a man destroying property in the city's Thorburn and Big Springs area around 5:30 p.m.

The man man was drunk and on drugs, RCMP say, when he smashed items in his own home then went outside and threw rocks at a parked vehicle before smashing a neighbour's fence.

He then went on to steal a hockey stick and held it like a rifle, while pretending to shoot at passing cars.

RCMP arrested the man at the intersection of East Lake Boulevard and Thorburn Drive..

Warren Robert Eyapaise, 37, of Airdrie, Alta., is charged with:

Mischief over $5,000.

Two counts of mischief under $5,000.

Theft under $5,000.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Causing a disturbance.

Breach of probation.

Eyapaise is scheduled to appear in an Airdrie courtroom on Sept. 21.