RCMP have charged a man with stealing a child's insulin pump worth more than $5,000 from a hockey dressing room in Airdrie, Alta., on March 2.

Just after midnight Saturday, an off-duty Calgary police officer at the Stew Hendry Arena in northeast Calgary spotted a man who matched the description of the thief.

The suspect was also linked to thefts from arenas in the Calgary area.

The man was subsequently arrested.

Police have charged Kevin Roggeveen, 51.

He has been charged with:

Theft over $5,000 in relation to the theft of the insulin pump.

Two counts of theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle.

One count of theft under $5,000, for recent Calgary Police Service cases.

The Airdrie RCMP say numerous helpful tips were received and would like to thank the Canadian public and police services for their assistance in this case.