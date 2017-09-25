Drivers used trucks to corral a horse off Highway 2 north of Calgary early Monday morning after the animal was spotted running down the middle of the northbound lanes.

The drivers used their trucks to push the horse off the road about 4 a.m. near Balzac and corral it in the ditch, according to police.

One driver then made an improvised harness from a tow strap and stayed with the animal until RCMP arrived.

Airdrie Towing and Recovery was called and the horse was placed in a trailer.

The animal's owner contacted RCMP soon after and it was safely returned.