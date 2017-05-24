RCMP are looking for the driver of an SUV who slammed into a house in Airdrie, Alta., and then took off.

Investigators think the vehicle — believed to be a black Buick — hit the house on Astor Place at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday, police said in a release.

The collision caused major damage to the external wall of the house and to a fence.

No one inside the residence was hurt.

The vehicle will have significant front end damage and a broken passenger side window, RCMP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Kaeli Ritchie at the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers.