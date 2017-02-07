A man in Airdrie, Alta., is in hot water after police say he used 911 as a way to kick a friend out of his home.

The call came in around 1:05 a.m. on Feb. 1.

"When dispatch and police reached out to the caller, he would not provide his name, however did eventually confirm his identity," said RCMP in a news release.

"Once police made contact, the male said he had used 911 as a scare tactic to kick a friend out of his residence, and said there was no emergency or need for immediate assistance."

The man has been charged under the 911 Emergency Act with making a frivolous 911 call.

Police are using the incident to remind the public that making a frivolous call can tie up phone lines and dispatch staff, and can "cause indirect harm by delaying response times to those who need the service for a real emergency situation."