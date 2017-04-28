A Red Deer man is facing charges of trafficking cocaine and extortion after an Airdrie teen overdosed last month.

Police were called to an Airdrie home on March 19 where they found the teen in distress. The young person was taken to hospital and recovered fully.

Police say their investigation showed an adult had given drugs and alcohol to two teens at the home before trying to cover that up by extorting another person, adding the suspect was known to the victim but not a relative.

Shawn Milton Payne, 48, of Red Deer is charged with two counts of trafficking, and one count each of extortion and obstruction of justice.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.