Domestic violence rates in Airdrie are growing at a faster clip than in the rest of Alberta, but the city just north of Calgary still doesn't have a dedicated women's shelter that could help those fleeing abuse.

"We're big enough now. We need to really take care of our own and leaning on Calgary is no longer an option," said Crystal Boys, the founder of Protecting Our Women With Emergency Resources (POWER).

Her organization is working to get an emergency shelter built in the city, as well as second stage facilities that would provide low-income housing and short-term housing. She estimates her proposal would cost $20 million.

Personal experience

Boys herself escaped an abusive relationship along with her then-baby girl about 20 years ago.

"I wouldn't be where I am today without the foundation that the shelter helped me build," she said.

"I'm grateful that 20 years ago there was a bed available for me at the Sheriff King, where now there's a wait list, unfortunately."

Airdrie city council was presented with a report recently that shows rates of domestic violence are higher than the provincial average. The report points to the lack of a shelter, as well as affordable housing units, as an issue for those trying to flee abuse.

"Overall, the reliance on market housing and shortage of affordable housing puts women who want to leave abusive relationship in the position of essentially being forced to remain where they are," reads the report.

According to the RCMP, there were approximately 825 cases of domestic violence in Airdrie in 2012, versus 1,108 cases in 2016 — a 35 per cent increase.

In Alberta as a whole, according to the RCMP, the rate increased 29 per cent, from approximately 43,533 cases in 2012 to approximately 56,386 cases in 2016.

'The instances escalate'

Those figures don't surprise Boys, but she said it's something Airdrie needed to see. She wants the municipality to donate land or a building for a shelter. In the short term, she says a house could be refurbished.

Airdrie Coun. Allan Hunter agrees something needs to be done to deal with the problem.

"With the economic downturn and people losing jobs and homes and things like this, the instances escalate," he said.

Mayor Peter Brown, however, won't say whether he thinks a shelter is needed, at least not before he meets with community groups, including POWER, in June.

"The next steps will be: let's get all the information, let's get the experts on the ground, let's make sure that they're giving the right recommendations and providing that guidance to council," he said.