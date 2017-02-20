A young boy is dead and his brother is in hospital after the pair fell through the ice into a canal in the Airdrie, Alta. community of Bayside.

EMS, along with Airdrie Fire and RCMP were called around 1:15 p.m and pulled the two boys from the water.

According to EMS, the younger of the two — a six-year-old boy — was taken to Alberta Children's Hospital by STARS Air Ambulance in critical life-threatening condition. He died shortly after.

The eight-year-old boy was taken to hospital by ground ambulance in stable condition with concerns of hypothermia.