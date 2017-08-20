RCMP are searching for a man who they say sprayed bear spray at a driver during an apparent road rage incident just north of Calgary on Saturday.

Police say two drivers got into an argument at the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Main Street in Airdrie, Alta. at 5:30 p.m. When the two got out of their cars, one doused the other with bear spray.

The suspect is described as white, about six feet tall wearing a ball cap and sunglasses. He was driving a white Toyota hatchback.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.