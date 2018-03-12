Two arsonists who set a number of fires in Airdrie and Calgary have been sentenced to three years of probation.

The fires were set between July and October 2015 in dumpsters, an abandoned barn, homes under construction in Calgary and two new condo townhouses in Airdrie.

Trevor Douglas Brown and Nickolas Barry Maschke were each sentenced to three years of probation in a Calgary court on Monday and won't spend any time in jail if they abide by conditions imposed by Judge Anne Brown.

Last year, Maschke, 22, pleaded guilty to four counts of arson while Brown, 22, pleaded guilty to five counts.

The damage was estimated to be between $800,000 and $1,060,000.

Both men were found to have low cognitive function. Pre-sentence reports found both would be suitable for community-based sentences.

In fact, one of the investigating police officers said he "does not believe [Maschke] will do well serving a custodial sentence."

Prosecutor Tom Buglas had asked for a one-year jail sentence plus three years of probation.

Maschke and Brown were represented by defence lawyers Ben Leung and Mark Takada.