The worst of the smoke from wildfires is over for Calgary — for now.

However, air quality alerts remain in effect for much of southern Alberta.

The alert for the city was lifted early Tuesday. The Environment Canada alerts were also lifted for the following regions:

Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre.

Okotoks, High River and Claresholm

Brooks, Strathmore and Vulcan.

Drumheller and Three Hills.

Hanna, Coronation and Oyen.

The alerts remain in effect for the regions adjacent to the B.C. and U.S. border, as well as areas like Medicine Hat, Bow Island and Suffield.

Environment Canada says smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility in those regions. In fact, poor air quality may persist in areas closer to the Foothills. However, air quality is expected to improve in the southeast portion of the province later Tuesday.

High-risk alerts expected Wednesday

Environment Canada says smoke from British Columbia's wildfires will likely result in high-risk air quality levels in parts of central Alberta by Wednesday.

The department has issued a special air quality statement, which says although a cold front has flushed a lot of smoke out of Alberta, more of it will start drifting across the Rockies by Tuesday night. It says the air quality index will likely reach 10 out of 10 in parts of central Alberta by Wednesday.

Current indications are that the thickest smoke and poorest air quality will be between Edmonton, Hinton and Red Deer.

On Monday, the Air Quality Health Index for Calgary reached seven out of 10 (high health risk). By Tuesday morning, it had dropped to two (low health risk).

The province says the air quality health risk in Calgary is expected to rise on Wednesday to six (moderate). The health risk in the rest of southern Alberta is also expected to be moderate.