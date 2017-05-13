AHS is waiting to see what progress is made this weekend on resolving a water quality issue at the Medicine Hat hospital before postponing any more elective surgeries.

Last Friday staff discovered a residue in some of the hospital's surgical equipment washing machines.

AHS has delayed 106 procedures to date in order to maintain sterilized supplies for emergency surgeries.

Chief zone officer Katherine Chubbs says officials are not making any decisions sooner than necessary.

"We've been continuing to do a lot of testing and relying on expertise to actively test and start to narrow down some causes," she said. "It's too soon to tell what that is, but we're certainly optimistic that we're starting to get some progress there."

Chubbs says AHS's emergency operations team will continue to work over the weekend to fix the issue.

It's unknown when medical device reprocessing at the hospital will resume.

"Outside of the water in terms of the MDR, it hasn't affected drinking water or anything like that, so we're really focused on it as isolated. We take a lot of comfort to know our quality control is at the level that it's at," she said.