Police seek 2 people after assault left man with 'life-altering injuries'

Calgary police are searching for two people who could have information on an aggravated assault they say left a man with "serious, life-altering injuries."

According to a news release, an unknown man attacked the victim on April 1 around 2:45 a.m., in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue S.W.

Police say surveillance camera images from the area leads them to believe the two individuals could provide more information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police, or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.