Police seek 2 people after assault left man with 'life-altering injuries'

Police say surveillance camera video from the area leads them to believe two individuals could provide more information and have released the images.

Police say video leads them to believe a man and a woman could have information about the incident

CBC News ·
Calgary police say these two people could have information on an aggravated assault on April 1. (Calgary Police Service)

Calgary police are searching for two people who could have information on an aggravated assault they say left a man with "serious, life-altering injuries."

According to a news release, an unknown man attacked the victim on April 1 around 2:45 a.m., in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue S.W.

Police say surveillance camera images from the area leads them to believe the two individuals could provide more information. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police, or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers

