If advance voter turnout is any indication, this Calgary municipal election will be one to watch.

In the first two days of advance voting, 19,073 Calgarians showed up to get their vote in early.

That's about 2.8 times the turnout of the first two days of advanced voting — 6,758 voters — in the 2013 election.

And it's a whopping 3.1 times the advanced turnout in the 2010 election of 6,145 Calgarians in the same two-day period.

That's the year Naheed Nenshi was elected mayor over competing candidates that included longtime city councillor Ric McIver and veteran journalist Barb Higgins, despite polling weeks earlier showing McIver with a commanding lead.

Here's a sense of the lineup at the new McMahon Stadium advanced poll drive-up station in Calgary. #yycvotes #yyc pic.twitter.com/sWS5Pja4uk — @KateMedia

Looked at another way, turnout in the first two days of advanced voting this election got close to the total of all days from the previous elections: 85 per cent of 2013's results (22,410) and 80 per cent of 2010's (23,721).

The Calgary municipal election is Oct. 16.