Man's death in shootout with RCMP brings relief to family of slain Calgary woman

The family of a 22-year-old Calgary woman killed last weekend is expressing relief following the death of the man sources say was wanted in her murder.

Adam Bettahar, 21, was in a relationship with Nadia El-Dib. Her body was found outside a Marlborough Park home in Calgary's northeast Sunday.

Bettahar died Thursday evening in a shootout with RCMP 100 kilometres west of Edmonton, according to sources.

The exchange of gunfire also sent an RCMP officer to hospital with minor injuries.

Bettahar had been wanted for first-degree murder after El-Dib's body was found Sunday morning in northeast Calgary.

Her family told CBC News they are glad he is "no longer out there."

"We're no longer wondering what's going on," said Racha El-Dib, the victim's sister.

"But it's going to also help us in the healing process of not having to think about what happened, and we've already moved past that and we're just going to focus more on the fact that she's not with us anymore and properly mourn her."

The family is planning to hold a funeral for El-Dib on Sunday.

Premier Rachel Notley sent out a series of tweets Friday, offering her condolences to El-Dib's family and thanking the police officers involved in the shootout.

"My thoughts are with the communities close by, and with the officer who was injured," Notley said.

Finally, my heart goes out to the family and friends of Ms. El-Dib, who died tragically in a related incident in Calgary last weekend. May they find comfort during this extremely difficult time. 3/3 <a href="https://t.co/ZtGHnYdOT7">https://t.co/ZtGHnYdOT7</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> —@RachelNotley

I want to thank the officers from the many different detachments who came to help. We stand with police and all first responders across the province as they protect our communities and put the wellbeing of Albertans above all else. 2/3 —@RachelNotley

The Alberta Serious Response Team is investigating. The provincial watchdog investigates whenever an interaction with police leads to death or serious injury.

One witness CBC spoke to likened it to a war zone, saying he heard what he thought was between 30 and 40 shots fired as the suspect — who appeared to have a rifle in his hands — used his own vehicle for cover.

The suspect died at the scene and an air ambulance lifted the injured police officer to hospital.