A suspect is barricaded in a garage in Calgary after an officer was shot repeatedly, according to multiple sources.

Smoke is visible rising from the garage, in the northeast neighbourhood of Abbeydale, police say.

Police are asking anyone near the 100 block of Abingdon Way N.E. to take shelter until further notice.

Sources told CBC News that the shooting inflicted multiple wounds, but the officer was in stable condition as of 1 p.m. MT

The situation started when a man with a weapon knocked on a door on Abadan Crescent around 9:30 a.m. and demanded the homeowner hand over the keys to his vehicle, police said.

The homeowner refused and the man fled.

Police were searching for the man when the shooting occurred, just after noon.

Calgary Police Chief Roger Chaffin was seen entering Foothills hospital early this afternoon.

