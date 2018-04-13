Details released on man who died in Abbeydale police standoff

Some details on the identity of a man killed March 27 during a police standoff in northeast Calgary have been released, but not his name.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates deaths at the hands of police in the province, says the man found in a burned-out garage in Abbeydale was 25-years-old and a resident of British Columbia.

He was identified through dental records and his next of kin was notified on April 11.

The man died after allegedly shooting a Calgary police officer and holing up in the garage, which caught fire with him inside. His lifeless body was found after the flames were extinguished.

ASIRT said it would not be releasing the man's name while it conducts its investigation in keeping with the "established national policy of the independent investigative agencies across Canada."

Police association wants names released

That policy raised the ire of the Calgary Police Association president, who railed Thursday against ASIRT for not releasing the name of the man as well as another man shot and killed by police in Bridgeland on April 9.

Les Kaminski said officers deserve to know who tried to kill them and said the dead men should not be considered victims. He said if ASIRT doesn't release the names, Calgary police should.

The Calgary Police Service said it would not be naming the men.

Kaminski's comments angered the mother of a man shot and killed by police three years ago.

Pat Heffernan said the association didn't advocate for the release of the identity of the officer who killed her son, Anthony Heffernan, in 2015.

ASIRT continues to investigate both incidents.