Foster homes needed for 44 dogs and puppies in Calgary

A Calgary animal rescue group is looking for 44 foster homes for abandoned dogs and puppies.

The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society says 34 animals were dropped off last weekend and then another 10 this week.

"Right now we are desperately looking for volunteer foster homes," said executive director Deanna Thompson. "Foster homes are key to what we do. We're asking people to take one of these animals into their home and treat them like they would their own pet."

AARCS is looking for foster homes for 44 dogs, including this one. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

Thompson said AARCS covers all food and medical costs, and provides leashes, toys and beds for the pups. Once the dogs are medically and behaviourally cleared, which often takes between two weeks to two months, the dogs are put up for adoption.

The dogs have varying social and medical needs, with some requiring surgery or parvovirus treatment.

While the dogs are being fostered, they're trained on how to walk on a leash and use the bathroom outside, among other things to get them used to being in a home.

"It's more about teaching the animals what it's like to be a family pet instead of being a stray on their own," she said.

Those interested in fostering a dog can apply on the AARCS website.