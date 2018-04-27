Skip to Main Content
A drone flies over a herd of cows as they head into a cornfield

Notifications

Video

A drone flies over a herd of cows as they head into a cornfield

Drones can be used to check location and general health of livestock and also be used to help move them.
Drones can be used to check location and general health of livestock and also be used to help move them. 0:41
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us