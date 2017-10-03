Five farm animals are dead after an attack by wild animals at a rural property just east Calgary on Tuesday morning, according to Calgary bylaw.

Police were called to the 3000 block of 88th Street S.E. shortly after 9 a.m. after reports of a pair of dogs attacking the animals.

Calgary police initially attributed the animals' deaths to an attack by two dogs that were seized from the property, but an investigation found it was more likely the work of coyotes.

"Based on observations made during the investigation, Calgary Community Standards and Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers concluded that the attack was consistent with a wildlife attack," said bylaw officials in a statement.

Four alpacas were killed in the attack. Three of the animals were already dead when police arrived and a fourth died while they were on scene. Calgary police also euthanized a llama on the property at the request of the owner because it was gravely injured.

The two dogs seized on the property were released to the owner, who was charged with two counts under the responsible pet ownership bylaw for animals running at large.