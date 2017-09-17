Four people have been hospitalized after an incident Saturday evening at the Calgary Correctional Centre.

EMS confirm three staff members and one inmate had been exposed to an unknown substance. Police had previously stated that two staff were sent to hospital.

"It appears that an inmate had an unknown substance in his possession," Calgary police told CBC News.

First responders checked a number of Calgary Correctional Centre staff after an incident with an unknown substance sent 4 people to hospital. (Kate Adach/CBC)

"A guard went to investigate. The guard and another staff member were exposed to this substance. One of the guards went into medical distress ... They are all in stable condition being treated."

Alberta Health Services are in the process of trying to determine what the substance is, police said.

Calgary fire and EMS checked other staff and inmates at the scene.

"They are just ensuring that nobody else was exposed, and if they were, determining proper treatment," police said.