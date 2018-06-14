3 Banff Mounties assaulted while trying to arrest drunk man who fled by jumping off balcony, police say

Three officers were assaulted while trying to arrest an aggressive drunk who then fled by jumping off an apartment building balcony, Banff RCMP said in a Thursday release.

The injuries were severe enough that the officers had to be treated at hospital.

Police were called last Friday just before 6 p.m. to an apartment "where a male was believed to be very intoxicated, combative and residents were requesting his removal."

The man assaulted three officers when they attempted to arrest him. He then jumped off the balcony to leave the scene, before being caught a short distance away, police said.

The suspect, a Banff resident, was hospitalized along with the three officers, but all have since been released. One RCMP member remains off duty, while the other two have returned to work.

Robin Jeremy Tatham, 34, is facing six charges including disarming an officer and assaulting an officer with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in a Canmore courtroom on June 20.