The agency overseeing the redevelopment of the East Village is preparing to start work this year on three new cycle tracks.

The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation says it's extending the existing cycle tracks on 9th Avenue and 12th Avenue S.E. toward the Elbow River.

As well, a new cycle track on 4th Street S.E. will link Stampede Park with the Bow River.

"We presented our business plan to the shareholder, which is the council members, in December," said president Michael Brown.

"They wholeheartedly supported the plan, and so obviously we collectively convinced them that cycle tracks are a big part of what our success needs to be in east Calgary."

Brown says no cost estimate is available for the cycle tracks as they have not yet been put out for bids, but the bill will be paid out of the community revitalization levy that it collects for its projects in the East Village.

Late last year, city council voted to keep the downtown cycle track network, which features protected lanes for cyclists, permanent.