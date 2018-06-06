Skip to Main Content
Former Alberta MLA Don MacIntyre to resolve child sex assault charges without going to trial

Sexual assault and sexual interference charges against former United Conservative Party MLA Don MacIntyre will be resolved — without going to trial — in early 2019.

MacIntyre waived his right to a preliminary hearing last month

Lucie Edwardson · CBC News ·
Former MLA Don MacIntyre is expected back in court in January 2019.

The Crown prosecutor in the case told CBC News that MacIntyre's case was in Red Deer, Alta. court on Monday, when it was adjourned for resolution in January.

In May, the former MLA for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his case was moved from Provincial Court to Court of Queen's Bench.

The 62-year-old resigned his seat in February, days after it was revealed he had been charged in connection with alleged offences against a girl under the age of 16.

A publication ban initially prevented the media from reporting the charges against MacIntyre, but it was later lifted by a Red Deer judge.

