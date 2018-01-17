The city's king penguins strolled through the Calgary Zoo's park grounds Wednesday morning, kicking off the sixth annual Penguin Walk.

All 10 king penguins participated in the daily outing, which begins at Penguin Plunge, then loops down to Discovery Trail Bridge before coming back up to the birds' habitat.

Cleo, just 5½ months old, is the zoo's youngest king penguin and participated in her first Penguin Walk on Wednesday.

"Giving the king penguins the choice to walk is an excellent example of environmental enrichment we provide to all of our animals at the Calgary Zoo," said Chrissy Begus, supervisor of visitor engagement, in a news release.

The daily event depends on the birds' desire to walk as well as the weather. If the temperature warms up to 5 C, drops below –25 C, or if the wind exceeds 20 km/h, the walk is cancelled.

Those hoping to catch a glimpse of the penguins should check the zoo's website and social media channels for daily updates.