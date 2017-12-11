Two men have been arrested and charges are pending in relation to a 2016 homicide.

Calgary police said the arrests stem from their investigation into the death of 20-year-old Harsimran Singh Birdi, who was found dead in an alley in the 9700 block of Harvest Hills Link N.E. on April 7, 2016.

It's believed Singh's death was the result of a targeted attack, according to police.

The two suspects were arrested on Monday, but their names and specific charges are not being released until they face a justice of the peace.