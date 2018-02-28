Calgary police are now investigating a suspicious death in 2014 as a homicide case.

At about 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 of that year, a passerby found the body of a man, who appeared to be frozen, near a parking lot in the 5900 block of Madigan Drive N.E. in the Marlborough Park area.

It was unclear at first whether the man's death was suspicious. Once it was deemed so, several investigative leads were examined but the case remained unsolved.

Cause of death not released

"Initial indicators were unclear," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta. "Months later, investigators received an [autopsy] report that led them to believe the man's death was suspicious. New information has come to light about the case and investigators are now able to confirm they believe his death to be a homicide."

The victim has been identified as Douglas Miller, 41, of Calgary.

His body had been there about 16 hours before it was found.

"We have information the victim left his residence in that area at approximately 8 p.m the night prior," said Schiavetta. "He was actually reported missing by a family member about 2 p.m., half an hour after he was found."

His cause of death is not being released.

Homicide Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta says the victim's body was in the parking lot for about 16 hours before it was found.

Originally from Ontario, Miller was not known to police, said Schiavetta, and he had lived in Calgary for several years.

Police are asking for help from the public to identify a person seen on a surveillance camera who investigators think could have information about the case.

The surveillance image was captured by a camera mounted on a home in the area about 9 p.m. the night Miller was found.

The fact Miller's body was there so no long before being found wasn't surprising given the weather on that day.

"It would be surprising on a summer day but on this particular day, with the windchill, it was –30 with blowing snow," said Schiavetta.

"When the victim was actually discovered, he was half-buried in snow."

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or contact Crime Stoppers.