Monterey Park fire leaves 3 houses unlivable

A two-alarm residential fire in the northeast Calgary community of Monterey Park Saturday evening has left three homes unlivable “in the near future” but no one was injured, Calgary fire said in an early Sunday release.

Investigators remained on scene for hours trying to learn cause and origin of 2-alarm blaze

David Bell · CBC News ·
3 homes were left unlivable in the Saturday evening fire. (Submitted by Jesica Eade)

"At approximately 8:00 p.m. the Calgary Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire in the 7200 block of Laguna Way N.E. Fire crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames showing from two single family houses and flames beginning to impinge on a third neighbouring house," Calgary fire said.

The volume of smoke and flames prevented firefighters from entering the three affected homes, while searches were conducted on adjacent properties.

Residents were able to evacuate on their own without injuries, while two people were assessed on scene by paramedics, fire officials said.

"In total three homes are unable to be reoccupied in the near future."

Calgary police, ENMAX and ATCO attended the scene Saturday and fire investigators remained on scene for hours to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The scene Sunday afternoon. (Submitted by Celina Thibo)
