Calgary police are asking the public for help after a 17-year-old girl was stabbed in the city's northeast on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on the 700-block of Whitehill Way N.E. in the city's Whitehorn neighbourhood around 10:50 p.m. according to police.

EMS took the girl to hospital in life-threatening condition.

She has since been upgraded to stable condition.

It's believed there were approximately 20 people in the house when the stabbing took place, police said.

Investigators have spoken to possible witnesses and are also reviewing video footage from the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers.