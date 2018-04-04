Construction season is right around the soon-to-be detoured corner, and the city is warning residents that the massive 17th Avenue S. rebuild is about to restart.

The major, multi-year overhaul of the road — including utilities, sidewalks, crosswalks and light poles — started last year and is moving from east to west.

Construction is planned to restart in mid-April, if the weather co-operates.

The majority of the work — and the biggest impact — will be in the area between Fifth Street S.W. and Eighth Street S.W. The area is largely considered to be the heart of Calgary's Red Mile.

Construction on Calgary's Red Mile is set to ramp up again this spring. (Google Maps)

Crews will also be putting the finishing touches on the area stretching from Macleod Trail to Fifth Street S.W.

In order to prepare residents, the city is hosting public information sessions at the Kahanoff Centre on April 4 and 7 to outline construction schedules and provide information on how to access the area.

The city says the massive restoration will transform the avenue into a world-class urban destination, but it will impact shops and businesses during construction.

Sam Friley, who owns Buttermilk Fine Waffles, told CBC News last year that work outside his business was "just another obstacle in a series of very difficult obstacles" — also pointing to a recent spike in property taxes to hit businesses in the Beltline.

Many businesses in Calgary's core have also not recovered from the recent recession.