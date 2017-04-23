An incident involving a semi-trailer on 16th Avenue at Stoney Trail has snarled traffic Sunday morning.

According to EMS, a semi-trailer caught on fire just below Canada Olympic Park shortly after 6 a.m. on the eastbound side of the road.

Police say the Stoney Trail ramp onto eastbound 16th Avenue N.W. is currently closed. Sixteenth Avenue is expected to be closed until at least noon.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

No one was injured.