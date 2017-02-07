It wasn't your routine traffic stop.

Police in Central Saanich, B.C., pulled over a Zamboni being driven down a residential road Monday night.

Crazy Zamboni driver in Central Saanich. Gotta love Island living. pic.twitter.com/NwaW5oDzQt — @ja_ni_ce

Normally, a Zamboni is used to make fresh ice, but the farmer driving this one was attempting to clear ice and snow from his neighbourhood streets.

"I guess this guy bought a second-hand Zamboni, and the roads were pretty bad there, so he went out and started clearing some snow," said Cpl. Dan Cottingham of the Central Saanich Police.

"Even though he had good intentions, he was asked to head back to his farm," said Cottingham, noting that the Zamboni had no insurance and was a bit of a traffic hazard.

The farmer told police he had purchased the Zamboni to use as a fertilizer spreader.

#CentralSaanich Police have pulled over someone in a Zamboni at Hwy 17 & Tanner reported to be clearing snow on the side roads. #yyjtraffic — @ScanBC