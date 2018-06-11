Heading to YVR? Plan ahead as 2-week lane closures begin

Travellers headed to and from Vancouver International Airport are advised to leave extra time or take the Canada Line to the airport.

Starting Monday June 11, and lasting for approximately two weeks, there are lane closures in both directions on Grant McConachie Way, the main arterial route to the airport terminal.

REMINDER: Starting today, lane closures on Grant McConachie way will impact drivers coming to and from YVR - closures will last about two weeks. More information: <a href="https://t.co/Zk8S3dvPAP">https://t.co/Zk8S3dvPAP</a> —@yvrairport

BC Hydro crews are working to connect power to the McArthur Glen Designer Outlet Mall, which is expanding, adding 35 new retailers.

"It's power for the new buildings that will go in there," said BC Hydro spokesperson Mora Scott.

"Because the construction is all underground work, we are tearing up a big section of the pavement, so we do require a lane closure to be able to do it," said Scott.

The shopping mall expansion will be completed by 2019.

Road construction season

The airport is not the only place with traffic woes.

Road closures came into effect in Burnaby on Monday for the FortisBC gas line upgrade, the same project that's been causing headaches for drivers along East First Avenue in Vancouver.

Gilmore Avenue is closed in both directions from First Avenue to Gravely Street. There are local detours and the road should reopen on June 17.

The FortisBC project involves a total of 20 kilometres of new gas line construction. It says the new lines must be put in because the current line, running from Vancouver to Coquitlam, has been in use since the 1950s.

FortisBC is asking for patience during the disruption and is asking commuters and residents to be prepared for delays and to plan alternate routes.

Road updates will be posted on its website.