YVR begins 20 years of expansion projects worth $9.1B

The Vancouver International Airport has broken ground on several capital construction projects to further its expansion and enhance the passenger experience.

YVR says expansion plans will take place over the next 20 years, and include 75 projects at a cost of $9.1 billion.

Changes are set to include a geo-exchange heating and cooling system, terminal expansions, new parking options and improved vehicle-rental facilities.

"As we build the airport of the future, our focus is to move people and goods efficiently, while continuing to delight people with a wide range of offerings, amenities and outstanding customer service," said Craig Richmond, YVR president and CEO.

From left, Fiona Famulak, John Horgan and Craig Richmond take part in a groundbreaking ceremony at YVR on Thursday. (YVR)

B.C. Premier John Horgan spoke at a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday.

"YVR connects people and businesses in B.C. with the world. From tech to tourism, wood products and natural resources, the expansion of this important hub will help B.C. strengthen ties with global partners, attract investment and generate good jobs for people in B.C.," said Horgan.

YVR said it welcomed 24.2 million passengers in 2017, and expects that number to rise to 32 million by 2022.

By the end of 2018, the airport authority estimates that construction activities will generate 2,500 full-time jobs on Sea Island.

Costs for the expansion projects are said to be funded by airport-generated profits.

