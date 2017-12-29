A young woman who was hit by a Canada Post semi truck in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday has died, according to police.

The 27-year-old Richmond resident was struck near the intersection of Garden City Road and Sea Island Way shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

RCMP said Thursday night that she had died in hospital from her injuries.

Mounties are still investigating the crash, but say speed and alcohol aren't believed to have been factors.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-278-1212 or email Richmond_Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.