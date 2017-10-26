A Minnesota Wilds fan got more than he bargained for after attending a hockey game on Tuesday night in Minnesota.

The young fan named Jack was waiting as the Vancouver Canucks left the ice after a pre-game warm-up, hoping to be given a hockey stick.

When player Sam Gagner handed him his, his flabbergasted reaction was caught on camera and quickly went viral.

He knows only one word and it’s “stick”!



And it totally paid off!!! 🏒😱 pic.twitter.com/G0mD9Co7kp — @Canucks

It appears he was so surprised, he forgot to say thank you.

His dad Craig Armstrong later posted a video to Twitter.

@89SGagner @Canucks @NHLNetwork Thank you Sam Gagner!! Your gift made my boys night and a fan for life! pic.twitter.com/5yUKrG7U41 — @mackaby01

"I'm not sure if you remember me, but you gave me a really cool stick and I was so surprised I did not have a chance to say thank you," he says in the video.

Gagner responded to the video on Twitter.