A Minnesota Wilds fan got more than he bargained for after attending a hockey game on Tuesday night in Minnesota.
The young fan named Jack was waiting as the Vancouver Canucks left the ice after a pre-game warm-up, hoping to be given a hockey stick.
When player Sam Gagner handed him his, his flabbergasted reaction was caught on camera and quickly went viral.
He knows only one word and it’s “stick”! —
@Canucks
And it totally paid off!!! 🏒😱 pic.twitter.com/G0mD9Co7kp
It appears he was so surprised, he forgot to say thank you.
His dad Craig Armstrong later posted a video to Twitter.
@89SGagner @Canucks @NHLNetwork Thank you Sam Gagner!! Your gift made my boys night and a fan for life! pic.twitter.com/5yUKrG7U41—
@mackaby01
"I'm not sure if you remember me, but you gave me a really cool stick and I was so surprised I did not have a chance to say thank you," he says in the video.
Gagner responded to the video on Twitter.
My pleasure buddy! Hope you had fun at the game!—
@89SGagner