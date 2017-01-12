It took four conservation officers and a boat to rescue a fawn from the icy water of the North Thompson river in Kamloops.

A resident who was out for a walk at a nearby park noticed the fawn late last Friday.

The deer's hindquarters was dangling in the water.

Conservation officer Kevin Van Damme described how the deer's head and front legs were locked onto the river ice, holding on.

Once on shore, the fawn recovered quickly and bounded off into the bush. (Conservation Officer Service/Facebook)

"We didn't think that it would be possible to rescue the deer and have it recover."

Still, four officers were called in and after an hour they pulled the fawn back to safety by boat using ropes.

He said, "we just happened to have the right equipment and the right people to help this deer out."

Van Damme has been a conservation officer for 25 years. He says usually these animal rescues end in tragedy because of the fast moving water and unstable ice.

Kevin Van Damme is a sergeant with the Conservation Officer Service in the Kamloops region. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

Once the deer was helped onto shore, officers stood back to let it recover and after a couple of hours, the deer got up and bounded away.

"It was pretty amazing to see a deer being in the water for over an hour in the middle of winter in this cold weather and still have enough core body temperature to not succumb from that exposure," Van Damme said.

He said it was a mule deer that was born this past spring and that it's possible its mother was waiting on shore.

With files from Brady Strachan