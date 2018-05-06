Cailyn Siider is getting ready for a season of spot prawn fishing on the West Coast — checking the gear, mending traps and fixing up her family's boat.

Siider, 28, is a soft-spoken, fifth-generation fish harvester from Sointula, a Finish community near northern Vancouver Island. She expects to be at sea for about five to six weeks, during which she'll likely work 14 to 16 hours per day.

"I hope to make enough to pay my taxes," she says, in reference to an old fishing joke.

The truth is, Siider has no idea how much she'll make on this trip. Like most deckhands, she'll get paid a percentage of the catch, minus expenses. Not all trips are profitable.

Independent, young fishery workers like Siider say it's become more difficult to make a living in B.C.'s small coastal communities.

And they say that's because anyone can sell or lease out the licences, or quotas, which they must possess in order to fish — a system they say favours corporations with stronger buying power than those who are actually out on the water.

People like Siider say licences have become a commodity that can be purchased and traded by anyone, which drives up their cost.

As a result, independent fishermen and women in once-thriving fishing communities have been priced out of the industry.

They want Ottawa to change the current system so that only fishermen can own licences.

"Without policy change, management change ... I don't see a future for myself or my family or my friends in this industry," Siider said.

But other fishermen say fishing is costly to break into — just like any other profitable industry.

"People continue to think fishing ought to be this artisanal pursuit, and it's just not that way anymore. It's much more sophisticated than that," said fisherman Dave Boyes.

Winners and losers

Siider says her home community, Sointula, was once a booming, thriving fishing village. But now many families have moved away and businesses have closed.

Fishing has become a high-cost industry that's nearly impossible for smaller operators to break into, she says, in large part because of the high price of licences, which can be sold, traded or leased out by those who own them.

Some licences, called quotas, sell and are leased out for thousands of dollars.

For example, a fisherman who doesn't own a halibut licence could lease one for up to $8 per pound, but would only be able to sell the halibut for about $10 per pound — leaving the licence owner with most of the profit.

It wasn't always that way.

Fishing for some species was once allocated through a "derby" system — fishermen had a limited time to catch as much as they could. In 1991, conservation and other concerns led the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to change that system to licences, which they allocated based on historic catch numbers.

"There are some winners with that policy, and there are some losers," Siider said.

Siider took her concerns to Ottawa. She lobbied to change the system so that only those harvesting fish would be able to own a licence, which she hopes will drive down costs and increase profits for independent fishery workers.

Some in Ottawa appear to be listening.

B.C. Liberal MP Ken Hardie recently put forward a motion to study the issue after Siider and two other young fishermen spoke at the Standing Committee on Fisheries and Oceans in April.

Profitable industry

But longtime fishermen like Boyes, who built up his fishing licences over his 42-year career, says fishing is no longer the quaint industry it once was.

Boyes has fished for salmon and herring, and now fishes for halibut through his company, Arbegar Fishing. He says he accumulated his licences over the decades, sometimes remortgaging his home to do so.

"That's true, [licences] are very valuable. That's because the businesses that have them are very profitable," he said.

"People don't part with things that are valuable for nothing."

Like most profitable industries these days, Boyes says, fishing is difficult to get into without a major capital investment. Not only because of licences, but also because of modern health, technical and regulatory standards.

Boyes said that's the trend in other resource sectors like logging and mining as well, which have similarly moved out of small communities across the province.

He says the current licencing system may not be perfect, but being able to sell, trade and lease licences is part of what has made the industry successful.

"Acquiring a successful business in any sector is not cheap," he said.

