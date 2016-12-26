The presents are unwrapped, the bottom of your tree bare.

Dishes and leftovers strewn about, reminding you of the fun you had and threatening you with the cleanup ahead.

The holiday glow is gone.

If that's how you're feeling this Boxing Day, you're not alone.

This time of year can be trying, according to Polly Guetta, the development co-ordinator with the Mood Disorders Association of B.C.

"Anecdotally a lot of people seem to be able to sort of power through the holidays and sometimes there's an underlying mental health concern that can be put on the back burner during those times," Guetta said.

"Afterward, when those distractions are gone, the mental health issue comes into the forefront again."

But she adds it is a phenomenon that affects many people.

"It's just also a normal let-down for everybody, whether you have a mood disorder or not."

Overspent, overindulged

Guetta says there are a variety of reasons the post-script to the holidays can bring you down.

"Sometimes people get caught up in the excitement and they overspend, and they overindulge and then after the holiday's over, they're left with debt and maybe they've gained some weight, and now they're feeling this is the reality they have to deal with now," she said.

She says there can also be disappointment if expectations aren't met.

"The family might not be getting along very well, or there might be estrangement, so feelings of inadequacy can result from that."

Plan a trip, take a class

But there are ways to brighten the lull, and Guetta suggests the best way to deal with it is through good self-awareness — and putting something else on the calendar.

"So if you know you have a pattern of feeling a little bit despondent after the holidays, you can prepare for those feelings by planning activities that you know you can look forward to after the holidays," she said.

Polly Guetta with the Mood Disorders Association of B.C. suggests planning an activity with children, like ice skating, can help them deal with the let-down many people feel after the holidays are over. (RobsonSquare.com )

"I would start making some plans for things that you can look forward to, so taking a class or planning a trip, something that you can have as a goal to focus on."

She says that advice works well for children who may be feeling blue, too.

"So for kids I would definitely plan some activities that they can get excited about. Whether that's going skating or going swimming or taking a road trip or something out of the ordinary so it's not just the daily routine."

Guetta says it can also help to practice gratitude for the positive things that have happened, instead of focusing on anything negative.

She also adds, if you feel your post-Christmas blues are more than the typical let-down this time of year can bring, consider seeking help.

"If you do have symptoms that look like they might be depression and those symptoms are lasting more than two weeks and are interfering with your daily life ... get a professional opinion, go talk to your family doctor."