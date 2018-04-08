You can fight city hall, but it might be expensive, B.C. man learns

One man's decade-long legal crusade against city officials in his small B.C. town has come to a very pricey end.

Stuart Meade could have settled for a $17,500 payout from the City of Armstrong, but instead he's now on the hook for more than 10 years' worth of legal costs after losing a lawsuit accusing officials of trespass, negligence and conspiracy.

In a judgment issued Wednesday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Leonard Marchand ordered Meade to pay the city's legal costs for the first nine years of the court process, plus double costs for the year after he rejected the settlement offer.

The judge expressed no joy in his decision, saying that Meade, who was self-represented, acted respectfully throughout the lengthy action and did not waste the court's time.

"In this case, Mr. Meade saw himself as pursuing a noble cause," Marchand wrote.

"He is a not wealthy man and I am sure that a double costs award will be difficult for him to pay. Nevertheless, Mr. Meade made conscious choices that, for principled reasons, have consequences."

The exact dollar value of the costs Meade must pay to the city has yet to be determined.

Canadian law requires double costs to be charged if someone refuses a reasonable settlement offer and goes on to lose his or her case.

A messy lawn

The roots of this hard-fought battle actually date back to 2004, when Meade, a commercial truck driver, was left jobless and struggling with substantial debt after his rig was written off in a crash, according to court documents.

By the end of 2005, he was living in a trailer on a friend's property in town. That friend allowed Meade to store some of his belongings on the lawn, including "household items, building materials, vehicles, tools, beekeeping equipment and various other items," according to court documents.

Many of Meade's belongings ended up at the town dump. (Patrick Dell/Canadian Press)

But the neighbours began complaining about the clutter, and the city ordered Meade and his friend to clean it up. In March 2006, three months after the order, city workers moved in and hauled many of Meade's belongings to the dump.

Meade filed his claim against the city and a long list of city employees in December 2007, alleging "trespass to chattels and conversion, negligence, misfeasance in public office, and conspiracy," according to Marchand's decision to dismiss the lawsuit.

Refusing to settle

In the intervening years, the city has made a number of attempts to settle the claim, but Meade made it clear early on in the process that he was not interested.

He wrote a letter in September 2012 that explained his thinking: "If I walk away from [the action] simply because of the difficulty when I could do something meaningful to introduce a consequence that will serve as a deterrent, I question whether I should even bother to vote in the future."

In January 2014, Armstrong's lawyers wrote a letter offering Meade $12,500 to settle, but he rejected it, explaining that he wanted to complete examinations for discovery before considering any settlements, according to Marchand.

Once those discoveries were completed, the city upped its offer to $17,500 in December 2016. He declined once again.

And then, a few months later, Meade quit his job so he could focus on the trial, according to the judgment.

No 'actionable wrong'

It was all for naught. In December 2017, Marchand dismissed the claim, writing, "Mr. Meade lost a number of personal treasures but not as a result of any actionable wrong on the part of the City or Ms. Thibodeau," referring to Armstrong's former chief bylaw officer.

Marchand's judgment on costs points out that Meade had been warned by another judge that it could be a costly legal process.

"Given the shortcomings in the evidence he would be able to adduce, including shortcomings related to the quantification of his losses, Mr. Meade should have accepted the City's second offer," Marchand wrote.

Meade has not responded to requests for comment.