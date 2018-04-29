Harbour Air launched its long-awaited downtown Vancouver-to-Seattle seaplane service this week, but some are questioning if the price is a little sky high.

A one-way ticket purchased April 27 from Vancouver to Seattle for a May 4 flight was priced at $370.50, or $741 round-trip, coming back on May 7.

CBC did a quick price check, and found flights as cheap as $504 round-trip on Air Canada between the two city's suburban airports on the same dates.

Several people responded to CBC's article on the new seaplane service, commenting on the price.

Paul Harling said he wouldn't take the seaplane service. "It's just easier, faster, cheaper, and more convenient to just drive down. Probably less polluting too," Harling wrote on Facebook.

Harbour Air to monitor prices

Despite the comments, Harbour Air says sales for the service has been good. Randy Wright, president of Harbour Air, said one flight was sold out — granted each plane can only carry six passengers.

"Bottom line is, we started at this price and we'll monitor it," Wright said. "But it's proving to be very popular with our sales."

Four daily flights on weekdays will connect the two cities. 0:20

The company says its target demographic is the tech and business sector, whose travellers have downtown offices, as well as sports fans who want to travel to Seattle for Seahawk NFL games.

Wright said the flight price would still be competitive when compared to a flight from Vancouver International Airport to Seattle Tacoma International Airport, neither of which are downtown, and would involve additional commute times for business travellers.