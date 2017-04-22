An elderly fisherman died after a small fishing boat tipped over in an Okanagan-area lake on Friday.

Emergency responders were called to Yellow Lake — about 30 kilometres south of Penticton — around 1:20 p.m. after hearing reports that two fishermen had fallen in the water.

Other boaters nearby tried to help the pair, who'd been in an aluminum boat, but one of them drowned.

The 82-year-old fisherman hasn't been identified, but RCMP said he lived in Penticton.

The BC Coroners Service and RCMP are investigating.