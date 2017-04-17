B.C. Liberal candidate Naomi Yamamoto has posted a photo showing one of her campaign signs defaced with a red swastika.

Yamamoto's caption reads, "This is not my B.C."

When asked for comment Yamamoto responded via email, "I deeply appreciate the outpouring of support from across party lines in response to what took place."

"My team and I are not going to allow this to distract us from communicating positively with people of North Vancouver," she wrote.

B.C. Green Party candidate Joshua Johnson also used twitter to react to the vandalism.

"Regardless of political views, this extremely offensive display is completely unacceptable," he wrote.

Yamamoto is the incumbent MLA in North Vancouver—Lonsdale, seeking to be elected for a third straight term.